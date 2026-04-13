(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations - WA Army National Guard Recruiters, with SFC Adam Lorey and SFC Tramal Williams

    Raven Conversations - WA Army National Guard Recruiters, with SFC Adam Lorey and SFC Tramal Williams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, join SFC Adam Lorey and SFC Tramal Williams as they dive into what it means to serve, the opportunities available in the Washington Army National Guard, and how prospective Soldiers and their families can prepare for success.

    Whether you’re curious about enlistment paths, career options, benefits, or simply want to hear firsthand insights from experienced recruiters, this video gives you a transparent and informative look at Army National Guard life in Washington.

    What You’ll Learn:
    • Roles and responsibilities of a WA Army National Guard Recruiter
    • Tips for talking with a recruiter and next steps
    • How the Guard supports education, career growth, and community service
    • Real talk from SFC Lorey & SFC Williams on their experiences and advice

    Subscribe for more Raven Conversations, career stories, and updates from the WA Army National Guard!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 12:09
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91306
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111630350.mp3
    Length: 00:29:03
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations - WA Army National Guard Recruiters, with SFC Adam Lorey and SFC Tramal Williams, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio