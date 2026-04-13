Raven Conversations - WA Army National Guard Recruiters, with SFC Adam Lorey and SFC Tramal Williams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91306" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations, join SFC Adam Lorey and SFC Tramal Williams as they dive into what it means to serve, the opportunities available in the Washington Army National Guard, and how prospective Soldiers and their families can prepare for success.



Whether you’re curious about enlistment paths, career options, benefits, or simply want to hear firsthand insights from experienced recruiters, this video gives you a transparent and informative look at Army National Guard life in Washington.



What You’ll Learn:

• Roles and responsibilities of a WA Army National Guard Recruiter

• Tips for talking with a recruiter and next steps

• How the Guard supports education, career growth, and community service

• Real talk from SFC Lorey & SFC Williams on their experiences and advice



Subscribe for more Raven Conversations, career stories, and updates from the WA Army National Guard!