Raven Conversations: In today's episode, we are joined by SGT Stephen Fujita, a 35T Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer. Tune in as he talks about his career field.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 12:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91303
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111630338.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:57
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - 35T Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer, with SGT Stephen Fujita, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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