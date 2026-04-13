In this episode of Raven Conversations, we sit down with CPT Troy Evans, 1st Corps. Public Affairs and his spouse, Val Osollo. Tune in as they talk about adapting to the military culture as newlyweds and their experiences together in the military community.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 12:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91302
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111630336.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:31
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - Adapting to Military Culture, with CPT Troy Evans and Val Osollo, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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