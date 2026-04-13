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    Raven Conversations - Adapting to Military Culture, with CPT Troy Evans and Val Osollo

    Raven Conversations - Adapting to Military Culture, with CPT Troy Evans and Val Osollo

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we sit down with CPT Troy Evans, 1st Corps. Public Affairs and his spouse, Val Osollo. Tune in as they talk about adapting to the military culture as newlyweds and their experiences together in the military community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 12:09
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91302
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111630336.mp3
    Length: 00:33:31
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - Adapting to Military Culture, with CPT Troy Evans and Val Osollo, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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