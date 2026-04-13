(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 40 Focus & Flash: Mastering the Studio for Mission Success with Justin Pyle

    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 40 Focus & Flash: Mastering the Studio for Mission Success with Justin Pyle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Audio by Lorne Neff and John Rous

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of The DINFOS Way podcast, “Focus & Flash: Mastering the Studio for Mission Success,” host Jack Rous sits down with Justin Pyle, a seasoned DINFOS instructor and retired Air Force master sergeant with more than two decades of photojournalism experience. Pyle, who has taught at the Defense Information School since 2008, shares his expertise in studio photography, explaining how establishing the right lighting environment and mastering technical skills contribute to mission success for military communicators. Together, they explore what studio photography looks like at DINFOS, how students sharpen their craft behind the lens, and why understanding the fundamentals of light and composition remains essential to visual storytelling in defense communication.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 16:17
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91274
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111626190.mp3
    Length: 00:25:24
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way – Ep. 40 Focus & Flash: Mastering the Studio for Mission Success with Justin Pyle, by Lorne Neff and John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio