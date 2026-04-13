The DINFOS Way – Ep. 40 Focus & Flash: Mastering the Studio for Mission Success with Justin Pyle

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In this episode of The DINFOS Way podcast, “Focus & Flash: Mastering the Studio for Mission Success,” host Jack Rous sits down with Justin Pyle, a seasoned DINFOS instructor and retired Air Force master sergeant with more than two decades of photojournalism experience. Pyle, who has taught at the Defense Information School since 2008, shares his expertise in studio photography, explaining how establishing the right lighting environment and mastering technical skills contribute to mission success for military communicators. Together, they explore what studio photography looks like at DINFOS, how students sharpen their craft behind the lens, and why understanding the fundamentals of light and composition remains essential to visual storytelling in defense communication.