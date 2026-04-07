Join us as TRP host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood sits down with Dr. Martin Mandelberg to
discuss his experience working with Dr. Richard Hamming as his one, and only, PhD
student. Dr. Mandelberg recounts all his trials, tribulations, and challenges in working with
a personality such as Dr. Hamming as well as the special, cherished connection he shared
with his mentor. He states that it was this “chosen family” bond that drove him to
undertake his current, massive project involving coordination with the Hamming family
estate to preserve all manner of documentation from Dr. Hamming, both in an accessible
online archive and in his new book, Richard Wesley Hamming.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 14:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91167
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111614750.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:34
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 77 Part III – Decoding the Life and Achievements of Dr. Richard Hamming, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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