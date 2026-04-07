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    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 77 Part III – Decoding the Life and Achievements of Dr. Richard Hamming

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 77 Part III – Decoding the Life and Achievements of Dr. Richard Hamming

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    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Join us as TRP host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood sits down with Dr. Martin Mandelberg to
    discuss his experience working with Dr. Richard Hamming as his one, and only, PhD
    student. Dr. Mandelberg recounts all his trials, tribulations, and challenges in working with
    a personality such as Dr. Hamming as well as the special, cherished connection he shared
    with his mentor. He states that it was this “chosen family” bond that drove him to
    undertake his current, massive project involving coordination with the Hamming family
    estate to preserve all manner of documentation from Dr. Hamming, both in an accessible
    online archive and in his new book, Richard Wesley Hamming.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 14:56
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91167
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111614750.mp3
    Length: 00:24:34
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    computer programming
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    Trident Room Podcast
    Dr. Martin Mandelberg
    Dr. Richard Hamming

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