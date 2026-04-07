The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 77 Part III – Decoding the Life and Achievements of Dr. Richard Hamming

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Join us as TRP host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood sits down with Dr. Martin Mandelberg to

discuss his experience working with Dr. Richard Hamming as his one, and only, PhD

student. Dr. Mandelberg recounts all his trials, tribulations, and challenges in working with

a personality such as Dr. Hamming as well as the special, cherished connection he shared

with his mentor. He states that it was this “chosen family” bond that drove him to

undertake his current, massive project involving coordination with the Hamming family

estate to preserve all manner of documentation from Dr. Hamming, both in an accessible

online archive and in his new book, Richard Wesley Hamming.