Raven Conversations - Beyond the Rank: The Mission of Giving Back, with CW3 Joshua Orr

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In this episode of Raven Conversations, we sit down with CW3 Joshua Orr to discuss the powerful intersection of military service and volunteering. While many see the uniform as the ultimate form of service, Joshua shares how his journey in the National Guard actually opened the door for him and his family to give back in even more personal ways.