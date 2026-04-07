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    Raven Conversations - Beyond the Rank: The Mission of Giving Back, with CW3 Joshua Orr

    Raven Conversations - Beyond the Rank: The Mission of Giving Back, with CW3 Joshua Orr

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we sit down with CW3 Joshua Orr to discuss the powerful intersection of military service and volunteering. While many see the uniform as the ultimate form of service, Joshua shares how his journey in the National Guard actually opened the door for him and his family to give back in even more personal ways.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:12
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91166
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111614548.mp3
    Length: 00:53:24
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - Beyond the Rank: The Mission of Giving Back, with CW3 Joshua Orr, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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