Raven Conversations - Cobra Gold 2026 Royal Thai Navy, with LTJG (Ninyar) NAPASSAKORN TIPSO

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Welcome to a special edition of Raven Conversations. This week, we’re reporting from the Kingdom of Thailand for Cobra Gold 2026. Joining us is Lieutenant Junior Grade Napassakorn 'Ninyar' Tipso to discuss the vital role of the Royal Thai Navy’s Public Affairs team in one of the world's largest multinational exercises.