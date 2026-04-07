Raven Conversations - Missouri Senator and Air National Guardsman, with Capt. Steven Roberts

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Welcome to another Cobra Gold 2026 edition of Raven Conversations. In today's episode, we talk to Capt. Steven Roberts, Senator for the State of Missouri and Air National Guardsman. Join us as he talks about his second experience at Cobra Gold in the Kingdom of Thailand.