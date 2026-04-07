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    Raven Conversations - Missouri Senator and Air National Guardsman, with Capt. Steven Roberts

    Raven Conversations - Missouri Senator and Air National Guardsman, with Capt. Steven Roberts

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Welcome to another Cobra Gold 2026 edition of Raven Conversations. In today's episode, we talk to Capt. Steven Roberts, Senator for the State of Missouri and Air National Guardsman. Join us as he talks about his second experience at Cobra Gold in the Kingdom of Thailand.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:06
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91163
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111614518.mp3
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - Missouri Senator and Air National Guardsman, with Capt. Steven Roberts, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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