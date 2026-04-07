Welcome to another Cobra Gold 2026 edition of Raven Conversations. In today's episode, we talk to Capt. Steven Roberts, Senator for the State of Missouri and Air National Guardsman. Join us as he talks about his second experience at Cobra Gold in the Kingdom of Thailand.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91163
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111614518.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - Missouri Senator and Air National Guardsman, with Capt. Steven Roberts, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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