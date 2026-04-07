Welcome to another Cobra Gold 2026 edition of Raven Conversations. In today's episode, we talk to SGT Bianca Hayden, who shares her experience at the Department of Defense Warrior Games.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 12:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91162
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111614507.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - Department of Defense Warrior Games, with SGT Bianca Hayden, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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