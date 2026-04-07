(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCTF Color Run Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    MCTF Color Run Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.28.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Marine Corps Total Fitness sponsored event: MCTF Color Run 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 19:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91140
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111613602.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCTF Color Run Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5K run
    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    Color Run
    MCTF
    MCAS Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio