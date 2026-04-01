Palmetto Guardian - Episode 181

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In this episode of the Palmetto Guardian, Staff Sgt. Weaver welcomes back Nicole Davis, the Education Services Specialist for the South Carolina Army National Guard. Nicole discusses important updates regarding education benefits, specifically focusing on the recent changes to Army Regulations for Education (AR 621-5), effective March 19, 2026. Key points include the requirement for command approval for soldiers seeking federal tuition assistance or credentialing assistance, and the importance of requesting funding well in advance—at least 60 days prior to class start dates. Nicole emphasizes the need for timely submissions to ensure funding is secured, outlining the approval timeline for supervisors. Tune in for essential information that could impact your educational opportunities! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.





00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:56 - What changes have been made to education benefits?

00:01:46 - What is the deadline for Supervisor or Commander approval?

00:03:53 - How early can a Soldier apply for federal tuition assistance?

00:04:05 - How early can Soldiers apply for credentialing assistance?

00:05:04 - What changes have been made regarding unsuccessful grades?

00:06:53 - Can I appeal a suspension?

00:08:06 - What if I had unsuccessful grades prior to the start of the new regulations?

00:09:21 - Who is eligible to use credentialing assistance?

00:11:25 - How do I get started with federal tuition assistance?

00:12:30 - Do commissioned officers incur a service obligation if they use federal tuition assistance?

00:13:36 - What is the amount of funding that I am able to use?

00:14:45 - If I have a bachelors degree but have not used TA can I use it to get a second bachelors degree?

00:15:25 - Can federal tuition assistance be used for a doctorate degree?

00:15:49 - Why would I be recouped if I passed my class with a C?

00:16:09 - Why doesn’t my ArmyIgnited GPA match my school GPA?

00:18:25 - Why can’t I find my term dates when trying to apply for FTA?

00:19:15 - ArmyIgnited says requests are missing grades, how do I update my grades?

00:21:33 - Can I use FTA with other financial aid?





Resources:

Mrs. Nicole Davis - 803-299-5318, nicole.l.davis56.civ@army.mil

website: https://www.scguard.ng.mil/Resources/Education-Office/