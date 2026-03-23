Iwakuni Incredible Race Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voice of Michelle Hernadez, Center Operations Specialist with the USO, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, USO, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society and Red Cross sponsored event: Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 04:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91017
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111601346.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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