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    Iwakuni Incredible Race Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    Iwakuni Incredible Race Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voice of Michelle Hernadez, Center Operations Specialist with the USO, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, USO, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society and Red Cross sponsored event: Iwakuni Incredible Race 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 04:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91017
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111601346.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Iwakuni Incredible Race Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NMCRS
    AFN Pacific
    USO
    Red Cross
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Iwakuni Incredible Race

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