Welcome to another Cobra Gold 2026 edition of Raven Conversations. In today's episode, we talk to MAJ Nathan Frei, who shares his experience at his third Cobra Gold rotation.
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|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91013
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111599915.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:53
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - 3rd Rotation to Kingdom of Thailand for Cobra Gold, with MAJ Nathan Frei, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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