Raven Conversations - 3rd Rotation to Kingdom of Thailand for Cobra Gold, with MAJ Nathan Frei

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91013" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to another Cobra Gold 2026 edition of Raven Conversations. In today's episode, we talk to MAJ Nathan Frei, who shares his experience at his third Cobra Gold rotation.



Don't forget to like, subscribe and turn on the bell notification to be notified of future Raven Conversations video podcasts.