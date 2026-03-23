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    Raven Conversations - 3rd Rotation to Kingdom of Thailand for Cobra Gold, with MAJ Nathan Frei

    Raven Conversations - 3rd Rotation to Kingdom of Thailand for Cobra Gold, with MAJ Nathan Frei

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    THAILAND

    03.24.2026

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Welcome to another Cobra Gold 2026 edition of Raven Conversations. In today's episode, we talk to MAJ Nathan Frei, who shares his experience at his third Cobra Gold rotation.

    Don't forget to like, subscribe and turn on the bell notification to be notified of future Raven Conversations video podcasts.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 16:03
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91013
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111599915.mp3
    Length: 00:08:53
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - 3rd Rotation to Kingdom of Thailand for Cobra Gold, with MAJ Nathan Frei, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Raven Conversation, Washington National Guard

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