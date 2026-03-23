Greek National Day 26 Radio Interview

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Hellenic Navy Commander Marios Ioannis Floros, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe J6 Cyber Information Knowledge Manager, is interviewed by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Edwards, Armed Forces Network Benelux Radio NCOIC, during a live radio broadcast out of SHAPE Belgium, March 19, 2026. Commander Floros spoke on an upcoming observance of the Greek National Day, which take place annually on March 25th. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)