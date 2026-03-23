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    Greek National Day 26 Radio Interview

    Greek National Day 26 Radio Interview

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    MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    03.18.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    Hellenic Navy Commander Marios Ioannis Floros, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe J6 Cyber Information Knowledge Manager, is interviewed by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Edwards, Armed Forces Network Benelux Radio NCOIC, during a live radio broadcast out of SHAPE Belgium, March 19, 2026. Commander Floros spoke on an upcoming observance of the Greek National Day, which take place annually on March 25th. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 05:00
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90960
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111593519.mp3
    Length: 00:12:42
    Location: MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Greek National Day 26 Radio Interview, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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