Father Daughter Dance Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Madison Sharpe and Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez, broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, MCCS sponsored event: Father Daughter Dance 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 02:52
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90941
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111591554.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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