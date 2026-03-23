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    Father Daughter Dance Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    Father Daughter Dance Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.18.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Madison Sharpe and Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez, broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, MCCS sponsored event: Father Daughter Dance 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 02:52
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90941
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111591554.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father Daughter Dance Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Father Daughter Dance
    AFN Iwakuni
    Club Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    Child Development Center (CDC)
    Marine Corps Community Services

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