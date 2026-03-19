2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition

Two Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers are announced as winners for the Kentucky 2026 Best Warrior Competition in a ceremony in Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center (WHFRTC), March 22, 2026. The winners, Staff Sgt. Shea Moody and Spc. Caleb Green were interviewed just before the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard Audio by Staff Sgt. Caleb Sooter)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 10:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90930
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111588704.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:25
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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