(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition

    2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Caleb Sooter 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Two Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers are announced as winners for the Kentucky 2026 Best Warrior Competition in a ceremony in Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center (WHFRTC), March 22, 2026. The winners, Staff Sgt. Shea Moody and Spc. Caleb Green were interviewed just before the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard Audio by Staff Sgt. Caleb Sooter)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 10:58
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90930
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111588704.mp3
    Length: 00:10:25
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Kentucky Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio