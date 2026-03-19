Chief Niedorowski moves on to the next chapter while Chief Poland takes over as our new Wing Command Chief! Tune in and listen as SrA Rossignol sits down with the two of them, you're not going to want to miss this one!
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 12:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90927
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111586789.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:56
|Location:
|MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXI, by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair and SrA Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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