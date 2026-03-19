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    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXI

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXI

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    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair and Senior Airman Bridget Rossignol

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Niedorowski moves on to the next chapter while Chief Poland takes over as our new Wing Command Chief! Tune in and listen as SrA Rossignol sits down with the two of them, you're not going to want to miss this one!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 12:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90927
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111586789.mp3
    Length: 00:29:56
    Location: MAINE, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXXI, by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair and SrA Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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