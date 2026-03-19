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    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 74.5 – TRP Unfiltered #8

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 74.5 – TRP Unfiltered #8

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    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast’s TRP Unfiltered series delivers authentic, unedited conversations by a round table of TRP hosts, students and guests on a submitted question … In this episode, the TRP team welcomes two new NPS students to the table for a discussion on career paths to NPS, what lies ahead, and much more.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 17:12
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90886
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111583194.mp3
    Length: 00:29:40
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 74.5 – TRP Unfiltered #8, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TRP
    Naval Postgradaute School
    Navy
    students
    Education
    research

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