The Trident Room Podcast’s TRP Unfiltered series delivers authentic, unedited conversations by a round table of TRP hosts, students and guests on a submitted question … In this episode, the TRP team welcomes two new NPS students to the table for a discussion on career paths to NPS, what lies ahead, and much more.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 17:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90886
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111583194.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:40
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 74.5 – TRP Unfiltered #8, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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