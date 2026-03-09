The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 74 – Leadership, Deterrence and USW with HOF Alumnus Cecil Haney Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90796" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In part two of this episode, TRP hosts Colleen Wilmington and Anthony Castillo continue their discussion on leadership, undersea warfare, and nuclear deterrence with NPS Hall of Fame alumnus retired U.S. Navy Adm. Cecil Haney. Insightful and plainly spoken, Haney’s advice, empowered by 50+ years of distinguished public service, can be assimilated across the full spectrum of leadership.