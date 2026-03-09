(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 74 – Leadership, Deterrence and USW with HOF Alumnus Cecil Haney Part 2

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In part two of this episode, TRP hosts Colleen Wilmington and Anthony Castillo continue their discussion on leadership, undersea warfare, and nuclear deterrence with NPS Hall of Fame alumnus retired U.S. Navy Adm. Cecil Haney. Insightful and plainly spoken, Haney’s advice, empowered by 50+ years of distinguished public service, can be assimilated across the full spectrum of leadership.

    TAGS

    stratcom
    PACFLT
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    research

