(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026/03/05 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

    2026/03/05 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Warm February temperatures triggered early snowmelt and runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, but the overall 2026 runoff forecast remains well below average.

    February runoff was 1.3 million acre-feet, 113% of average. Despite this above average runoff in the Garrison, Oahe, and Gavins Point reaches, the full-year runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa is 20.6 MAF, 80% of average.

    “Runoff into the reservoir system was slightly above average for the month of February, but conditions across most of the basin remain dry,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “The much warmer-than-normal temperatures led to an early melt of the lower-than-average plains snow. In addition, mountain snowpack, though it improved in February, is still below average and soil moisture remains low due to ongoing drought.”

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 10:56
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 90759
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111560982.mp3
    Length: 00:40:46
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026/03/05 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flood control
    Missouri River
    Hydropower
    Runoff Forecast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio