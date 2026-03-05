2026/03/05 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90759" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Warm February temperatures triggered early snowmelt and runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, but the overall 2026 runoff forecast remains well below average.



February runoff was 1.3 million acre-feet, 113% of average. Despite this above average runoff in the Garrison, Oahe, and Gavins Point reaches, the full-year runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa is 20.6 MAF, 80% of average.



“Runoff into the reservoir system was slightly above average for the month of February, but conditions across most of the basin remain dry,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “The much warmer-than-normal temperatures led to an early melt of the lower-than-average plains snow. In addition, mountain snowpack, though it improved in February, is still below average and soil moisture remains low due to ongoing drought.”