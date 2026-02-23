Lt. Cmdr. Colleen Wilmington and Lt. Anthony Castillo met with retired Adm. Cecil Haney to
discuss his outlook on leadership, submarine warfare, and nuclear deterrence in a changing
world during his visit to NPS in March 2025 for the Winter Commencement. Spanning over 50
years of governmental service in the military and private sectors, Admiral Haney maintained a
strict adherence to core values and dedication to people. Insightful and plainly spoken, Admiral
Haney’s advice can be assimilated across the full spectrum of both today’s and tomorrow’s
leaders, military and civilian alike.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 18:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90563
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111541742.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:55
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 73, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.