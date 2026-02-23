The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 73

Lt. Cmdr. Colleen Wilmington and Lt. Anthony Castillo met with retired Adm. Cecil Haney to

discuss his outlook on leadership, submarine warfare, and nuclear deterrence in a changing

world during his visit to NPS in March 2025 for the Winter Commencement. Spanning over 50

years of governmental service in the military and private sectors, Admiral Haney maintained a

strict adherence to core values and dedication to people. Insightful and plainly spoken, Admiral

Haney’s advice can be assimilated across the full spectrum of both today’s and tomorrow’s

leaders, military and civilian alike.