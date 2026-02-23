(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 73

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 73

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Lt. Cmdr. Colleen Wilmington and Lt. Anthony Castillo met with retired Adm. Cecil Haney to
    discuss his outlook on leadership, submarine warfare, and nuclear deterrence in a changing
    world during his visit to NPS in March 2025 for the Winter Commencement. Spanning over 50
    years of governmental service in the military and private sectors, Admiral Haney maintained a
    strict adherence to core values and dedication to people. Insightful and plainly spoken, Admiral
    Haney’s advice can be assimilated across the full spectrum of both today’s and tomorrow’s
    leaders, military and civilian alike.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 18:11
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90563
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111541742.mp3
    Length: 00:28:55
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 73, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarine Warfare
    Strategic Command
    Cecil Haney
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Leadership and Ethics
    Nuclear Diplomacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio