Sakura Theater, Free Movie Monday, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the MCCS sponsored event, free movie Monday at Sakura Theater on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)