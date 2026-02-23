A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Saul Hernadez, Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight, Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Tax Center 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 07:00
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90544
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111537826.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tax Center Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.