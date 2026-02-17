The Hiroshima Express, AFN Iwakuni radio spot, 2025

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.14.2025

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the MCCS sponsored Hiroshima shuttle bus service on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 02:10
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90512
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111534233.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    TAGS

    Hiroshima
    Shuttle bus
    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    MCCS
    MCAS Iwakuni

