Inside Iwakuni Radio News, Marine Corps Air Stration Iwakuni, Oct. 15, 2025

A radio newscast featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting the 69th annual Iwakuni Festival, MCAS Iwakuni food drive and information about the government shutdown on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 15, 2025. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)