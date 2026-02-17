The Afternoon Groove, AFN Iwakuni, Oct. 8, 2025

Segments from a one-hour live radio broadcast featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight and Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting the Single Marine Program Trading Card Night, Kebab food truck and STEM Workshop on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 8, 2025. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|10.07.2025
|02.20.2026 01:48
|Recording
|90510
|2602/DOD_111534217.mp3
|00:10:04
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|4
|0
|0
