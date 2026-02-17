(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Afternoon Groove, AFN Iwakuni, Oct. 8, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.07.2025

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Segments from a one-hour live radio broadcast featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight and Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting the Single Marine Program Trading Card Night, Kebab food truck and STEM Workshop on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 8, 2025. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 01:48
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90510
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111534217.mp3
    Length: 00:10:04
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Afternoon Groove, AFN Iwakuni, Oct. 8, 2025, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio broadcast
    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacifc
    single marine program
    MCAS Iwakuni

