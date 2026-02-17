(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 38 – Building Authentic Social Media Communities with Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice

    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 38 – Building Authentic Social Media Communities with Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Audio by Lorne Neff and John Rous

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of “The DINFOS Way,” host Jack Rous sits down with U.S. Air Force broadcaster and former DINFOS instructor Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice to bridge the gap between traditional public affairs and the modern creator economy. Brice shares how she balances life as a military communicator and professional cosplayer, and how foundational skills taught at DINFOS still drive engagement in today’s social media feeds. Listeners will hear practical tips for building authentic digital communities, understanding platform algorithms, handling negativity and turning short-form content into a force multiplier for their units. Whether you run a one-person public affairs shop or manage a large team, this episode offers actionable strategies to strengthen your unit’s online presence and connect with audiences who scroll first and ask questions later.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 15:48
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90484
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111531556.mp3
    Length: 00:32:57
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way – Ep. 38 – Building Authentic Social Media Communities with Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice, by Lorne Neff and John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    DINFOS
    The DINFOS Way
    communication
    podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio