The DINFOS Way – Ep. 38 – Building Authentic Social Media Communities with Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90484" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of “The DINFOS Way,” host Jack Rous sits down with U.S. Air Force broadcaster and former DINFOS instructor Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice to bridge the gap between traditional public affairs and the modern creator economy. Brice shares how she balances life as a military communicator and professional cosplayer, and how foundational skills taught at DINFOS still drive engagement in today’s social media feeds. Listeners will hear practical tips for building authentic digital communities, understanding platform algorithms, handling negativity and turning short-form content into a force multiplier for their units. Whether you run a one-person public affairs shop or manage a large team, this episode offers actionable strategies to strengthen your unit’s online presence and connect with audiences who scroll first and ask questions later.