In this episode of “The DINFOS Way,” host Jack Rous sits down with U.S. Air Force broadcaster and former DINFOS instructor Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice to bridge the gap between traditional public affairs and the modern creator economy. Brice shares how she balances life as a military communicator and professional cosplayer, and how foundational skills taught at DINFOS still drive engagement in today’s social media feeds. Listeners will hear practical tips for building authentic digital communities, understanding platform algorithms, handling negativity and turning short-form content into a force multiplier for their units. Whether you run a one-person public affairs shop or manage a large team, this episode offers actionable strategies to strengthen your unit’s online presence and connect with audiences who scroll first and ask questions later.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 15:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90484
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111531556.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:57
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DINFOS Way – Ep. 38 – Building Authentic Social Media Communities with Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice, by Lorne Neff and John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.