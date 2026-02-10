(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Huis Ten Bosch Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    Huis Ten Bosch Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.04.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Information Tours and Travel sponsored event: Huis Ten Bosch 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 00:15
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90350
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111521709.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    IT&T
    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    HUIS TEN BOSCH
    Sasebo
    MCAS Iwakuni

