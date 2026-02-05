(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Family Guidons - Ep. 2

    Family Guidons - Ep. 2

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    In this episode of Family Guidons, hosts Michelle Matheny, Charlotte Stillwell, and Kathy Bridgers dive into the theme of navigating the new year as a military spouse. With personal experiences and insights, they offer encouragement and support for those starting the year solo due to deployments or state activations. The conversation highlights the unique challenges and strengths of military life, fostering a sense of community among listeners. Additionally, the hosts share stories submitted by their audience, creating a deeper connection and understanding of the military experience. Join them for an honest discussion filled with camaraderie and inspiration as they remind you that you've got this!

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 22:47
    Length: 00:31:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Guidons - Ep. 2, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military families
    south carolina national guard
    SCNG
    military podcast
    family guidons podcast

