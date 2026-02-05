Family Guidons - Ep. 2

In this episode of Family Guidons, hosts Michelle Matheny, Charlotte Stillwell, and Kathy Bridgers dive into the theme of navigating the new year as a military spouse. With personal experiences and insights, they offer encouragement and support for those starting the year solo due to deployments or state activations. The conversation highlights the unique challenges and strengths of military life, fostering a sense of community among listeners. Additionally, the hosts share stories submitted by their audience, creating a deeper connection and understanding of the military experience. Join them for an honest discussion filled with camaraderie and inspiration as they remind you that you've got this!