(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EUCOM Host Cyber Unity Exercise in Luxemburg - News in One, February 4, 2026

    EUCOM Host Cyber Unity Exercise in Luxemburg - News in One, February 4, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Krystal England 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This News In One:

    U.S. European Command and the Luxembourg Directorate of Defense welcomed 14 nations for the 3rd edition of Cyber Unity in Luxembourg.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 10:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90311
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111513744.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Host Cyber Unity Exercise in Luxemburg - News in One, February 4, 2026, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S. European Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio