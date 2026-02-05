2026/02/05 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

The 2026 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 23.4 MAF, 91% of average. The Feb. 3 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 81% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 90% of average.
Lower than normal runoff expected for the Missouri River Basin in 2026
