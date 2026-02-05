(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026/02/05 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The 2026 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 23.4 MAF, 91% of average. The Feb. 3 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 81% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 90% of average.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 18:11
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 90289
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111513154.mp3
    Length: 00:37:11
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026/02/05 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lower than normal runoff expected for the Missouri River Basin in 2026

    TAGS

    water management
    Missouri River
    Runoff Forecast
    podcast
    navigation
    Authorized Purposes

