    Radio Spot - New Year's Eve Neighborhood Party

    Radio Spot - New Year's Eve Neighborhood Party

    GERMANY

    12.14.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot promoting the 2025 New Year's Eve Party that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Dec. 12, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2025. The party is hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz MWR Program. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Dom Ingram)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 07:48
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89557
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111438441.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - New Year's Eve Neighborhood Party, by SrA Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kaiserslautern
    Army MWR
    Army

