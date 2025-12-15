A 30-second radio spot promoting the 2025 New Year's Eve Party that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Dec. 12, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2025. The party is hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz MWR Program. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Dom Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 07:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89557
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111438441.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - New Year's Eve Neighborhood Party, by SrA Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
