The DINFOS Way – Ep. 36 Beyond the Canvas: Kate Cornell on Graphic Design, Design Thinking and Preparing Tomorrow's Military Communicators

Step into the creative side of military communication in this episode of The DINFOS Way as graphic designer and DINFOS instructor Kate Cornell unpacks how design thinking, visual storytelling and fundamentals of layout, color and typography shape the way audiences receive information. From classroom to operational environments, Kate shares practical insights on collaborating with communicators, critiquing work with purpose and using design to support the mission, giving current and future military communicators tools they can apply on their very next product. Whether you are a new student, a seasoned PAO or a leader guiding creative teams, this conversation highlights how thoughtful design can amplify your message and better prepare tomorrow’s communicators for an evolving information environment.