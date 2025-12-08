Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Commander Holiday Message

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, wish the local community happy holiday and thanked them for their continued support of the base mission at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Commander Holiday Message, by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

