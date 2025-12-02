Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Commander Extends Holiday Message to Community

    Vandenberg Commander Extends Holiday Message to Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers a holiday message of gratitude to the Central Coast community, thanking residents, partners and local leaders for their steadfast support of the Guardians, Airmen, civilians and their families who carry out Vandenberg’s space launch and test missions year-round.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 16:06
    Category: Greetings
    Audio ID: 89429
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111419573.mp3
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Commander Extends Holiday Message to Community, by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download