U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers II, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, wishes Team Vandenberg a happy and safe holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 16:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Audio ID:
|89427
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111419298.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLD 30 SEA Holiday Greeting, by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.