    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 35 Mission, Mentorship and Media: Dr. Joe Trahan’s Path to the Hall of Fame

    UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Audio by Lorne Neff and John Rous

    Defense Information School

    Step into a career-defining conversation on this episode of The DINFOS Way, as host Jack Rous sits down with Dr. Joseph “Joe” Trahan, a DINFOS graduate, retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and 2025 DINFOS Hall of Fame inductee to talk about what it takes to leave a lasting mark on the profession. With more than four decades of experience in uniform and as a trainer, Trahan has led public affairs teams, built media relations and crisis communication programs, and mentored thousands of communicators across the force. He reflects on the moments that shaped his journey, the evolution of military public affairs and the skills today’s communicators need to succeed, including credibility, adaptability and clear, purposeful storytelling in a demanding information environment.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 35 Mission, Mentorship and Media: Dr. Joe Trahan’s Path to the Hall of Fame, by Lorne Neff and John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

