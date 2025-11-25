The DINFOS Way - Ep. 35 Mission, Mentorship and Media: Dr. Joe Trahan’s Path to the Hall of Fame

Step into a career-defining conversation on this episode of The DINFOS Way, as host Jack Rous sits down with Dr. Joseph “Joe” Trahan, a DINFOS graduate, retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and 2025 DINFOS Hall of Fame inductee to talk about what it takes to leave a lasting mark on the profession. With more than four decades of experience in uniform and as a trainer, Trahan has led public affairs teams, built media relations and crisis communication programs, and mentored thousands of communicators across the force. He reflects on the moments that shaped his journey, the evolution of military public affairs and the skills today’s communicators need to succeed, including credibility, adaptability and clear, purposeful storytelling in a demanding information environment.
