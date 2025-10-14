Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Movement Under Fire | Epic Trailer Music

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    10.18.2025

    Audio by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Movement Under Fire is an epic music trailer song made by GySgt. Donato Maffin, the current operations chief, Commination Strategy and Operations, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, at United States Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, Oct. 19, 2025. This song was made to be used for any product made by or for the U.S. Military. (U.S. Marine Corps song by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 07:07
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88768
    Filename: 2510/DOD_111354406.mp3
    Length: 00:02:08
    Artist GySgt. Donato Maffin
    Composer GySgt. Donato Maffin
    Album Epic Trailer Music
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre Soundtrack, Trailer
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Hometown: CASPER, WYOMING, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Movement Under Fire | Epic Trailer Music, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

