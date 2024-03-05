Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unleashed Fury: Epic Trailer Music

    PANZER KASERNE, BW, GERMANY

    03.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    An epic music trailer song made at United States Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, March 8, 2024. This song was made to be used for any product made by or for the U.S. Military. (U.S. Marine Corps song by GySgt. Donato Maffin)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 09:25
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 79331
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110167326.mp3
    Length: 00:02:34
    Artist GySgt. Donato Maffin
    Composer GySgt. Donato Maffin
    Conductor N/A
    Album Unleashed Fury
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2024
    Genre Soundtrack, Trailer
    Location: PANZER KASERNE, BW, DE
    Hometown: CASPER, WY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unleashed Fury: Epic Trailer Music, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Music

    Song
    USMC
    Marines
    Music
    Epic
    MFEA

