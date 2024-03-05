An epic music trailer song made at United States Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, March 8, 2024. This song was made to be used for any product made by or for the U.S. Military. (U.S. Marine Corps song by GySgt. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 09:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|79331
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110167326.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Artist
|GySgt. Donato Maffin
|Composer
|GySgt. Donato Maffin
|Conductor
|N/A
|Album
|Unleashed Fury
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Soundtrack, Trailer
|Location:
|PANZER KASERNE, BW, DE
|Hometown:
|CASPER, WY, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unleashed Fury: Epic Trailer Music, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Music
