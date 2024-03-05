Unleashed Fury: Epic Trailer Music

An epic music trailer song made at United States Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, March 8, 2024. This song was made to be used for any product made by or for the U.S. Military. (U.S. Marine Corps song by GySgt. Donato Maffin)