    AFN Benelux Newsbreak: German National Day and Blood Drive

    AFN Benelux Newsbreak: German National Day and Blood Drive

    BELGIUM

    09.29.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on future events, Germany's National Day and Blood Drive, Sept. 30, 2025, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Tech. Sgt. Ashley Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 08:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88663
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: BE
    United States Army Garrison Benelux - Schinnen

