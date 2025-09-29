Experience mission-driven storytelling with Staff Sgt. Laura Martin. Drawing on 17 years of experience in roles from radio DJ to broadcast producer, Martin shares actionable strategies for creating compelling narratives. Listen in as she discusses her journey as a DINFOS Intermediate Multimedia Course instructor while guiding communicators in mastering both narrative and non-narrative techniques. Explore practical lessons in building impactful stories, visual information, and multimedia methods, all woven together as this episode highlights how collaboration, creativity, and technology drive communication across multiple channels.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 16:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88608
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111330301.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:51
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 34 Mission-Driven Narratives: Laura Martin's insights on Storytelling, by Lorne Neff and John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.