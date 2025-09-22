Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power of ERDC Podcast: Announcing a new format

    Power of ERDC Podcast: Announcing a new format

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Audio by Christopher Kieffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Beginning in October, the Power of ERDC podcast will relaunch as a combined video and audio product that will be available each week. The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 15:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88502
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111315244.mp3
    Length: 00:01:55
    Artist U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    Year 2025
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power of ERDC Podcast: Announcing a new format, by Christopher Kieffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download