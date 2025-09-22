Power of ERDC Podcast: Announcing a new format

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88502" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Beginning in October, the Power of ERDC podcast will relaunch as a combined video and audio product that will be available each week. The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.