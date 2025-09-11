Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 33 Voices of the Game: Baltimore Orioles Broadcaster Melanie Newman and the Art of Communication

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Audio by Lorne Neff and John Rous

    Defense Information School

    Join us on The DINFOS Way Podcast as we chat with Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Melanie Newman! We delve into her inspiring career journey, broadcasting insights, and invaluable advice for aspiring communicators. Melanie shares her experiences, tips and tricks, and thoughts on the evolving communications landscape, offering a unique perspective for those looking to excel in the field.

    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 18:03
    Length: 00:38:12
