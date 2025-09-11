The DINFOS Way - Ep. 33 Voices of the Game: Baltimore Orioles Broadcaster Melanie Newman and the Art of Communication

Join us on The DINFOS Way Podcast as we chat with Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Melanie Newman! We delve into her inspiring career journey, broadcasting insights, and invaluable advice for aspiring communicators. Melanie shares her experiences, tips and tricks, and thoughts on the evolving communications landscape, offering a unique perspective for those looking to excel in the field.