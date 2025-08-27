Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 71 – International Insight with Mr. Dino Pick Part 1

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In part one of this two-part episode, the Trident Room Podcast sits down with NPS Director of International Graduate Programs retired Army Col. Danial “Dino” Pick for a conversation on his career in special operations and foreign affairs, critical lessons from history that cannot be forgotten, and the invaluable role of allies and partners in U.S. national security.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:13
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:21:36
