In part one of this two-part episode, the Trident Room Podcast sits down with NPS Director of International Graduate Programs retired Army Col. Danial “Dino” Pick for a conversation on his career in special operations and foreign affairs, critical lessons from history that cannot be forgotten, and the invaluable role of allies and partners in U.S. national security.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 14:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88212
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111260750.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:36
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 71 – International Insight with Mr. Dino Pick Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.