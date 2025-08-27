The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 71 – International Insight with Mr. Dino Pick Part 1

In part one of this two-part episode, the Trident Room Podcast sits down with NPS Director of International Graduate Programs retired Army Col. Danial “Dino” Pick for a conversation on his career in special operations and foreign affairs, critical lessons from history that cannot be forgotten, and the invaluable role of allies and partners in U.S. national security.