Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 32 Strategic Leadership in Action: A Conversation with Colonel Bocanegra

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 32 Strategic Leadership in Action: A Conversation with Colonel Bocanegra

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Audio by Lorne Neff and John Rous

    Defense Information School

    Colonel Jennifer Bocanegra, public affairs director for I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, joins the podcast to discuss strategic leadership and the evolving challenges facing military communicators. Bocanegra, a former DINFOS instructor and director of training, shares insights from assignments at the First Cavalry Division, NATO forces in Afghanistan and U.S. Special Operations Command. She talks about the role of communicators in the information space, how effective messaging can shape military outcomes, and the importance of balancing transparency, credibility and operational security. The episode covers her article from From the Green Notebook, “Leveraging Public Affairs for Information Advantage in Modern Warfare,” as she discusses the transformation of public affairs in the era of information warfare and lessons commanders can use to integrate public affairs into operational planning for long-term success.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 15:47
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88115
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111248716.mp3
    Length: 00:31:55
    Location: FT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 32 Strategic Leadership in Action: A Conversation with Colonel Bocanegra, by Lorne Neff and John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download