The DINFOS Way - Ep. 32 Strategic Leadership in Action: A Conversation with Colonel Bocanegra

Colonel Jennifer Bocanegra, public affairs director for I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, joins the podcast to discuss strategic leadership and the evolving challenges facing military communicators. Bocanegra, a former DINFOS instructor and director of training, shares insights from assignments at the First Cavalry Division, NATO forces in Afghanistan and U.S. Special Operations Command. She talks about the role of communicators in the information space, how effective messaging can shape military outcomes, and the importance of balancing transparency, credibility and operational security. The episode covers her article from From the Green Notebook, “Leveraging Public Affairs for Information Advantage in Modern Warfare,” as she discusses the transformation of public affairs in the era of information warfare and lessons commanders can use to integrate public affairs into operational planning for long-term success.