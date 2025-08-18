L.I.N.K.S Basic Self Defense Class Radio Spot

A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel and Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight promoting the "L.I.N.K.S Basic Self Defense Class" event abroad Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)