They Said... Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87816" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

They Said…

A podcast about Army communicators, for Army communicators.

They Said… is the official podcast for Soldiers, leaders, and civilians shaping the future of Army communications. Hosted by senior Public Affairs leaders, this show delivers clear, candid conversations about what’s happening across the communication enterprise from policy changes and career development to culture shifts and real-world missions.

Each episode speaks directly to the strength of the force, the junior Soldiers, NCOs, officers, and new civilians by answering questions from the field, defining the evolving role of Army communicators and spotlighting the warfighters who bring the Army story to life.

Expect real talk, real questions, and real insight, plus a little fun along the way.