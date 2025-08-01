Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    They Said... Episode 1

    They Said... Episode 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Audio by Joseph Billups 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    They Said…
    A podcast about Army communicators, for Army communicators.
    They Said… is the official podcast for Soldiers, leaders, and civilians shaping the future of Army communications. Hosted by senior Public Affairs leaders, this show delivers clear, candid conversations about what’s happening across the communication enterprise from policy changes and career development to culture shifts and real-world missions.
    Each episode speaks directly to the strength of the force, the junior Soldiers, NCOs, officers, and new civilians by answering questions from the field, defining the evolving role of Army communicators and spotlighting the warfighters who bring the Army story to life.
    Expect real talk, real questions, and real insight, plus a little fun along the way.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 12:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87816
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111209336.mp3
    Length: 00:40:09
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, They Said... Episode 1, by Joseph Billups, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    They Said

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download