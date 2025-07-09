Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 07/10/2025

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    June runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 3.3 million acre-feet, 60% of average. The updated 2025 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, is 19.1 MAF, 74% of average, and slightly lower than last month’s forecast. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.

    June runoff much below average; Navigation flow support decreased slightly after System storage check

    Water Management
    Drought
    Missouri River
    Forecast
    Runoff

