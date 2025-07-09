Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 07/10/2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87460" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

June runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 3.3 million acre-feet, 60% of average. The updated 2025 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, is 19.1 MAF, 74% of average, and slightly lower than last month’s forecast. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.