June runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 3.3 million acre-feet, 60% of average. The updated 2025 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, is 19.1 MAF, 74% of average, and slightly lower than last month’s forecast. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 10:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Audio ID:
|87460
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111142597.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:12
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 07/10/2025, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
June runoff much below average; Navigation flow support decreased slightly after System storage check
