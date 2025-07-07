Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 30 DMA & DINFOS: Shaping Military Communications for the Future

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 30 DMA & DINFOS: Shaping Military Communications for the Future

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Audio by John Rous 

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous welcomes Col. Richard McNorton, acting director of the Defense Media Activity (DMA) and commandant of the Defense Information School (DINFOS). Col. McNorton shares his vision for shaping the next generation of military communicators, with a focus on people, training, and modernization. Discover how DMA and DINFOS are working together to meet the secretary of defense’s priorities and tackle the evolving challenges of military communication. Col. McNorton offers practical insights and real-world examples that highlight the essential role of communicators in today’s information environment. Don’t miss this engaging conversation packed with strategies, inspiration, and a look at the future of Defense Department communication.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 16:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87380
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111137007.mp3
    Length: 00:37:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 30 DMA & DINFOS: Shaping Military Communications for the Future, by John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download