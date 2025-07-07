The DINFOS Way - Ep. 30 DMA & DINFOS: Shaping Military Communications for the Future

In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous welcomes Col. Richard McNorton, acting director of the Defense Media Activity (DMA) and commandant of the Defense Information School (DINFOS). Col. McNorton shares his vision for shaping the next generation of military communicators, with a focus on people, training, and modernization. Discover how DMA and DINFOS are working together to meet the secretary of defense’s priorities and tackle the evolving challenges of military communication. Col. McNorton offers practical insights and real-world examples that highlight the essential role of communicators in today’s information environment. Don’t miss this engaging conversation packed with strategies, inspiration, and a look at the future of Defense Department communication.