Palmetto Guardian - Chap Chat Ep 6

In this episode of Chap Chat, Chaplain John Denny welcomes Lt. Col. Javier Yudice, the state training officer and battalion commander of the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment in the South Carolina National Guard. Yudice shares insights into his dual roles and the responsibilities that come with them, particularly focusing on the significance of combined arms operations, which involve heavy military equipment like tanks and bradleys. The conversation touches on leadership philosophy and the importance of resilience and spiritual strength among military personnel. Tune in to hear Yudice’s experiences and the stories that shape his worldview and leadership approach.