    Palmetto Guardian - Chap Chat Ep 6

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    In this episode of Chap Chat, Chaplain John Denny welcomes Lt. Col. Javier Yudice, the state training officer and battalion commander of the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment in the South Carolina National Guard. Yudice shares insights into his dual roles and the responsibilities that come with them, particularly focusing on the significance of combined arms operations, which involve heavy military equipment like tanks and bradleys. The conversation touches on leadership philosophy and the importance of resilience and spiritual strength among military personnel. Tune in to hear Yudice’s experiences and the stories that shape his worldview and leadership approach.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 21:41
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:34:49
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    TAGS

    Resilience
    scng
    Palmetto Guardian Podcast
    military podcast
    chap chat
    South Carolina National Day

